Tom the Property Moguel

Sam started a rumour that stuck with Tom all episode.

image-placeholder
2 mins

image-placeholder
20 secs

Rugby Or Rug?

Don't miss this week's new segment, Rugby or Rug!

image-placeholder
27 secs

Tom Is Crowned

A very special guest crowns Tom...

image-placeholder
24 secs

Athlete Or Not?

Junior elite golfer Zac Wolfe serves Peter Helliar and Sam Pang some harsh truths.

image-placeholder
27 secs

The Rudest Aussie City Is...

Can the Contestants guess which city was ranked the rudest in Australia?

image-placeholder
28 secs

What Does IJBOL Stand For?

The Contestant's throw guesses at what they think this new youth slang stands for.

image-placeholder
37 secs

Guy Montgomery Asks Hard-Hitting Questions

Find out what Guy Montgomery asked Australian Swimmer and World Record Holder, Ariarne Titmus

image-placeholder
48 secs

Tom's Apology To Barbie

Find out why Tom Gleisner apologised to Barbie in this hilarious moment from Have You Been Paying Attention?

image-placeholder
46 secs

Sam Pang Is Hosting The Logies!

As host of this year's Logie Awards, Sam reveals a few surprises he has up his sleeve.

image-placeholder
30 secs

Why Nina Oyama Ghosted Luke McGregor

Nina Oyama joined the writers strike and revealed the 'real' reason she didn't reply to Luke McGregor's text.

