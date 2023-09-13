Tom Is Crowned

Video Extras
The Rudest Aussie City Is...
Can the Contestants guess which city was ranked the rudest in Australia?
What Does IJBOL Stand For?
The Contestant's throw guesses at what they think this new youth slang stands for.
Guy Montgomery Asks Hard-Hitting Questions
Find out what Guy Montgomery asked Australian Swimmer and World Record Holder, Ariarne Titmus
Tom's Apology To Barbie
Find out why Tom Gleisner apologised to Barbie in this hilarious moment from Have You Been Paying Attention?
Sam Pang Is Hosting The Logies!
As host of this year's Logie Awards, Sam reveals a few surprises he has up his sleeve.
Why Nina Oyama Ghosted Luke McGregor
Nina Oyama joined the writers strike and revealed the 'real' reason she didn't reply to Luke McGregor's text.
Sam Asks Tom For Praise
Sam challenged Tom to say three nice things about him... How many did he end up getting?