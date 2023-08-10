Have You Been Paying Attention?

Guy Montgomery Asks Hard-Hitting Questions
M | Comedy

Find out what Guy Montgomery asked Australian Swimmer and World Record Holder, Ariarne Titmus

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesHome

Video Extras

image-placeholder
37 secs

Guy Montgomery Asks Hard-Hitting Questions

Find out what Guy Montgomery asked Australian Swimmer and World Record Holder, Ariarne Titmus

image-placeholder
48 secs

Tom's Apology To Barbie

Find out why Tom Gleisner apologised to Barbie in this hilarious moment from Have You Been Paying Attention?

image-placeholder
46 secs

Sam Pang Is Hosting The Logies!

As host of this year's Logie Awards, Sam reveals a few surprises he has up his sleeve.

image-placeholder
30 secs

Why Nina Oyama Ghosted Luke McGregor

Nina Oyama joined the writers strike and revealed the 'real' reason she didn't reply to Luke McGregor's text.

image-placeholder
40 secs

Sam Asks Tom For Praise

Sam challenged Tom to say three nice things about him... How many did he end up getting?

image-placeholder
48 secs

Tom Gleisner With Hair!

Ever wondered what Tom Gleisner would look like with long locks? Eurovision finalist and Guest Quizmaster Danny Estrin shows us on Have You Been Paying Attention?

image-placeholder
42 secs

The Shock Feud On HYBPA?

According to a magazine, Sam and Tom are involved in a shock feud.

image-placeholder
32 secs

Geraldine’s Quick Wit

Watch Geraldine Hickey’s hilarious response to WA MP David Templeman singing one of Coldplay’s biggest hits.

Articles

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2023