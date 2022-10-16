Have You Been Paying Attention?

HYBPA? Will Be Back Next Year
M | Comedy

Get excited because Have You Been Paying Attanetion? will be back for another season in 2023!

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesWinHome

Video Extras

image-placeholder46 secs

HYBPA? Will Be Back Next Year

Get excited because Have You Been Paying Attanetion? will be back for another season in 2023!

image-placeholder42 secs

Technical Difficulties

In perfect timing, an audio technical difficulty sends Guy from his seat on HYBPA?

image-placeholder4 mins

Aaron's Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 18

Take a look at Aaron Chen's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 18.

image-placeholder3 mins

Ray's Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 16

Take a look at Ray's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 16.

image-placeholder1 mins

Lizzy’s Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 14

Take a look at Lizzy's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 14.

image-placeholder1 mins

Luke's Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 13

Take a look at Luke's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 13.

image-placeholder20 secs

An Unforgettable Night Of HYBPA?

Get ready for a lot of laughs with Luke, Geraldine, Kate, Ed, Sam and Tom on Have You Been Paying Attention? Monday 8:40pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

image-placeholder3 mins

Aaron's Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 12

Take a look at Aaron's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 12.

image-placeholder2 mins

Sam's Top Moments From HYBPA? Episode 12

Take a look at Sam's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 12.

image-placeholder20 secs

It's HYBPA?'s 250th Episode!

Celebrate 250 episodes with Amanda, Aaron, Kitty, Ed, Sam, Tom and special Guest Quizmaster, PM Anthony Albanese on Have You Been Paying Attention? Monday 8:40pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Not Seen On TV

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Top Moments

Articles

2022