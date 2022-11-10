Have You Been Paying Attention?

Guest Quizmasters Of 2022


We take a look back at the guest quizmasters from season 10 of Have You Been Paying Attention?

Guest Quizmasters Of 2022

We take a look back at the guest quizmasters from season 10 of Have You Been Paying Attention?

The Ultimate Stitch-Up

Guest Quizmasters Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop surprise the contestants with a live question and a few laughs.

Emma Impresses Robert Irwin

Emma Holland knows her crowd, impressing Robert Irwin with an accurate detailing of why the Bar-tailed Godwit bird was on the news.

Don't Miss The Season Finale!

It's the season finale of Have You Been Paying Attention? and you won't want to miss it! Monday 7th November at 8:40pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Mick's Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 23

Take a look at Mick Molloy's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 23.

Mel's Top Moments From HYBPA? Episode 23

Take a look at Mel Bracewell's top moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 23.

HYBPA? Will Be Back Next Year

Get excited because Have You Been Paying Attanetion? will be back for another season in 2023!

Technical Difficulties

In perfect timing, an audio technical difficulty sends Guy from his seat on HYBPA?

Aaron's Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 18

Take a look at Aaron Chen's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 18.

Ray's Funniest Moments From HYBPA? Episode 16

Take a look at Ray's funniest moments from Have You Been Paying Attention? episode 16.

