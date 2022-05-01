Have You Been Paying Attention?

Have You Been Waiting For A Date?

Have You Been Waiting For A Date?

Find out when the brand new season of Have You Been Paying Attention? premieres on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Same show, new news.

Tom Gleisner, Ed Kavalee and Sam Pang are ready and raring to launch the tenth season of Have You Been Paying Attention? on Monday, 16 May on 10 and 10 Play On Demand.

Quizmaster Tom Gleisner explains: “To reach ten seasons is a true TV milestone. For a start, it’s nine more than Pooch Perfect."

Gleisner asked regular contestant Ed Kavalee why he thought audiences enjoyed the show so much. His answer was simple: "Because we refuse to go away. Every season is like a new variant."

According to fellow regular contestant Sam Pang, there is another reason why people love the show: "Because by the time our show starts, they're drunk."

No judgment from us, everyone has their reasons for why they are counting down the days until they can start their week on the right foot with Have You Been Paying Attention?

Have You Been Paying Attention? Premieres Monday, May 16 Only On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.

TV WEEK Logies 2022: Have You Been Paying Attention Wins Sixth Logie

The HYBPA? boys celebrated the show’s sixth win with a hilarious speech.
