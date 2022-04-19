Have You Been Paying Attention? Is Coming Soon With A New Season

Have You Been Paying Attention? is returning to Mondays, with all your favourite segments, all your favourite faces, all packed into one fast and loose hour of glorious entertainment.

Returning with his thick skin and impeccable timing, Quizmaster Tom Gleisner will be in place to take you through a hysterical whip through the week that was.

Gleisner is ready to launch questions at our permanent panellists, Sam Pang and Ed Kavalee, plus a rotating roster of our country's funniest comedians.

You can expect the dubious headlines from the past seven days to be treated with the irreverence and buffoonery it deserves.

Lining up for a chance to lay claim to the lowest score in season ten are New Zealand’s strongest comics Urzila Carlson, Hayley Sproull and Melanie Bracewell; seasoned professionals Tony Martin, Kitty Flanagan and Glenn Robbins; sassy favourites Anne Edmonds and Celia Pacquola; cheeky rascals Mick Molloy and Marty Sheargold; and TV legends Amanda Keller, Pete Helliar and Denise Scott.

The list goes on, and we say that, because we are still checking everyone’s brave enough to return.