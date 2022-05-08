"Rules are made to be broken" is an idiom that is about to come true for young Harvey Beaks, a bird with a big head and an even bigger heart. His desire to follow the rules is about to be tested by his best friends, twins Fee and Foo, who don't abide by any rules. Harvey has always wanted to have fun, but his unlikely friends are helping bring out his wild side. The trio's escapades in Bigbark Woods take them on adventures that include fighting a gang of squirrels and stealing bikes from a grumpy raccoon. Whatever Harvey, Fee and Foo are doing, two things are certain: they're having fun and causing some trouble doing it