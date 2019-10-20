Join Harry And Meghan On An African Journey

Harry And Meghan: An African Journey follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their recent royal tour of Southern Africa, the notable moment where they decided to fight back against British Tabloid press.

Filmed across South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana, The Duke and Duchess speak exclusively to British news anchor Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals.

On his latest project with the royals, Tom said: “This is the third documentary I’ve made with Prince Harry in Africa. I expected it to be an interesting journey but this ended up being a fascinating insight taking in their passion for their work, their private happiness and the challenge and pressure of balancing their public duties and family life.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Africa, Prince Harry said, “Ever since I came to this continent as a young boy, trying to cope with something I can never possibly describe, Africa has held me in an embrace that I will never forget.”

Harry And Meghan: An African Journey takes a behind the scenes look at this modern Royal couple, providing a vivid insight into the causes and issues they care so deeply about.

