In a special film presentation, join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their recent royal tour of Southern Africa, the notable moment where they decided to fight back against British Tabloid press.

Filmed across South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana, The Duke and Duchess speak exclusively to British news anchor Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals.

Touring with the world’s most talked-about couple, Tom explores their compassion and impactful work, alongside the challenges and pressure they face living as a young family on the global stage trying to balance their public duties and private life under media scrutiny.