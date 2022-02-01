Sign in to watch this video
Hail Caesar
Air Date: Tue 1 Feb 2022Expires: in 2 months
Julius MacGruder is the lead singer of a rock band called 'Hail Caesar' who dreams of making it big. His first mission is to find a way out of his totally lame job at an eraser factory.
1994
About the Movie
Caesar is a would-be rock star. But for now, he works at a pencil eraser factory. Soon he falls in love with the owner's daughter. In order to get her, he bets with the old man that he can make a hundred thousand dollars in six months.