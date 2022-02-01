Hail Caesar

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Hail Caesar
PG | Movies

Air Date: Tue 1 Feb 2022Expires: in 2 months

Julius MacGruder is the lead singer of a rock band called 'Hail Caesar' who dreams of making it big. His first mission is to find a way out of his totally lame job at an eraser factory.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

1994

About the Movie

Caesar is a would-be rock star. But for now, he works at a pencil eraser factory. Soon he falls in love with the owner's daughter. In order to get her, he bets with the old man that he can make a hundred thousand dollars in six months.