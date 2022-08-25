Sign in to watch this video
Graveyard Carz - S7 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Mon 10 Jan 2022
In the season 7 debut, it is all about the 'Cudas. The ghouls get cracking on the infamous 1971 Phantom 'Cuda and Mark gets three new Barracudas delivered.
Season 7
About the Show
The world is littered with the remains of forgotten muscle cars. At Graveyard Carz, some will get a second chance in the hands of Mark Worman and the Ghouls.