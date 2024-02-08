Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Good Will Hunting
Movies
Air Date: Thu 8 Feb 2024
The most brilliant mind at America's MIT is the kid who cleans the floors. Will Hunting is a working-class genius who is failing the lessons of life, until a psychology professor tries to reach him.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
About the Show
Will Hunting, a genius in mathematics, solves all the difficult mathematical problems. When he faces an emotional crisis, he takes help from psychiatrist Dr Sean Maguireto, who helps him recover.