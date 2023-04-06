Highlights
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 17, Episode 8
The Goggleboxers tune into an evening of reality TV, from a ballsy food challenge on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! to matchmaking on Farmer Wants A Wife
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 17, Episode 7
The Goggleboxers settle in for a night of jungle madness with I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, and go down the rabbit hole with new series Rabbit Hole
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 17, Episode 6
The Goggleboxers tune into the exciting season finale of Australian Survivor, and get riled up over a disastrous MAFS hometown visits.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 17, Episode 5
The Goggleboxers watch Sly Stallone play a mafia capo in hit drama series, Tulsa King, and drool over Jamie Cooks Italy.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 17, Episode 4
The Goggleboxers get engrossed in the wild wild west with hit tv show 1923, plus share strong opinions of drama-filled reality TV show MAFS.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 17, Episode 3
The Goggleboxers watch alliances break on Australian Survivor, doggies finding their fur-ever homes on The Dog House, and follow the world's best tennis stars on Break Point
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 17, Episode 2
The Goggleboxers get fired up over cheating dramas on MAFS, and enjoy the glitz and glam of the Sydney Mardi Gras celebrations