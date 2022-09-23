Extras
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 5
The Goggleboxers tune into watch an episode of The Single Life and cheer for Curtis Stone on Iron Chef.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 4
The Goggleboxers are gobsmacked by a million dollar wedding and then make a hilarious trip to Snowflake Mountain.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 3
The Goggleboxers tune into Farmer Wants A Wife and check out all the antics on The Amazing Race Australia.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 2
This episode, the Goggleboxers uncover some interesting stats on The Hundred and dip their toes into the nail biting first episode of The Bridge.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 1
Gogglebox is back! In this first episode, the Goggleboxers critique some renos on The Block and join in on the crazy antics of The Masked Singer Australia.