Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 3
The Goggleboxers tune into Farmer Wants A Wife and check out all the antics on The Amazing Race Australia.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 4

The Goggleboxers are gobsmacked by a million dollar wedding and then make a hilarious trip to Snowflake Mountain.

5 mins

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 2

This episode, the Goggleboxers uncover some interesting stats on The Hundred and dip their toes into the nail biting first episode of The Bridge.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 16, Episode 1

Gogglebox is back! In this first episode, the Goggleboxers critique some renos on The Block and join in on the crazy antics of The Masked Singer Australia.

20 secs

Gogglebox Is Back

Oh my Gogglebox! The brand new season of Gogglebox is starting Thursday, 25 August on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Get To Know The Goggleboxers

Season 16