Gogglebox

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 8
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 29 Apr 2022

The goggleboxers are blown away by The Voice blind auditions and tag along on an awkward first date on First Dates Australia.

Video Extras
Extras

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 9

In the final episode of the season, the goggleboxers cheer on a Lego Masters dragon race and take a fun look at the week that was with The Cheap Seats.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 8

The goggleboxers are blown away by The Voice blind auditions and tag along on an awkward first date on First Dates Australia.

6 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 7

There's not a dry eye in sight when the goggleboxers watch the premiere of MasterChef Australia then they take a trip to Hawaii with Barack Obama.

6 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 6

The goggleboxers are mesmerised by some extreme talent shows and take a journey to the wild of Namibia.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 5

The goggleboxers get up close and personal with Puff the puffer fish, and sink their teeth into some juicy MAFS drama.

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 4

The goggleboxers learn about the world of shower beers, and drool over chocolate in this week's episode

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 3

The goggleboxers get up close with the criminal world and the underwater world in this week's episode

5 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 2

The goggleboxers are back for another week of dishing their honest opinions

6 mins

Gogglebox Highlights: Season 15, Episode 1

Watch all the box-related banter from the season premiere

Get To Know The Goggleboxers

Season 15