Extras
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 10
The Goggleboxers gather for one last time this season to share their thoughts and opinions on the shows of the week
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 9
In the second last episode of the series, the Goggleboxers tell it like it is!
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 8
The Goggleboxers aren't holding back from sharing their real opinions about the shows of the week
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 7
The Goggleboxers are back for another week of dishing their honest opinions about the shows of the week
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 6
What do the Goggleboxers really think about the latest shows of the week?
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 5
What shows will have our Goggleboxers laughing and crying over this week?
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 4
Another week, another batch of shows to get our Goggleboxers talking!
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 3
The Goggleboxers return for another week of hilarious and controversial commentary.
Gogglebox Highlights: Season 14, Episode 2
The Goggleboxers are back on the couch and providing candid, controversial and comedic commentary.