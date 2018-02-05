What We've Come To Know And Love About Our Goggleboxers

Keith and Lee

Lee and Keith must have excellent reverse cycle air conditioning because it doesn’t matter what time of the year it is, Keith never wears anything with sleeves.

Matty, Sarah Marie and Jad

Whoever said three’s a crowd obviously didn’t have a third wheel as fun or as funny as Jad.

Mick and Di

So, so dry.

The Daltons

If there’s anything we’ve learnt from this family over the years, it’s that some things are best communicated with a look.

The Delpechitas

When your dad’s totes inappropes.

Adam’s Socks

We don’t just look forward to hearing the snappy witticisms that come out of Adam and Symon’s mouths. Each week we anticipate what Adam will have on his feet.

The Jacksons

Kids say the darndest things.

The Silberys

You only tease the ones you love.

Anastasia and Faye

It’s safe to say that when it comes to matters of the opposite sex, our Grecian goddesses have no filter. The show’s editors have their work cut for them, but then, it’s not like anyone censored Aphrodite.

Wayne and Tom

It’s 5pm somewhere.

Gogglebox returns 9.00 Thursday on TEN, or catch up on tenplay