The Goggleboxers Are Back

Gogglebox Australia is back. The two-time TV WEEK Logie Award-winning show about people watching television returns Thursday 8 February.

The new season is sure to leave audiences with more memorable and entertaining quotes like Matty’s noted similarities between himself and Ned Kelly: “He's a dead ringer for me. Leb Kelly!”

Remember the eye-opening moment Tracey Delpechitra overshared: “Your cousins are married! Errol and his wife?” Patrick, “Yeah.” Tracey, “They are two first cousins who are married to each other.” Patrick, “You don't need to bring it up.”

And grandma Emmie’s random facts: Isabelle, “Everyone needs eyebrows.” Emmie, “And you know what they're for? They're to sop up the perspiration that runs. That's what all hair's for. Well, that's what your pubic hair's all about.” Isabelle, “Oh, Jesus.”

Now in its seventh series, Gogglebox Australia’s favourite households will be returning to their lounges to entertain audiences with their take on 2018’s newest television programs.

Back to doing what they do best are bubbly Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye; cocktail-loving Wayne and Tom; the adorable and sports-crazy Jackson Family; the fun-loving and cricket-mad Delpechitra Family; vivacious friends Angie and Yvie; best mates and larrikins with a thirst for life Adam and Symon; dealers in Indigenous Art Mick and Di; the close-knit Dalton Family; happily married couple Lee and Keith; newly-weds Matty and Sarah Marie and their friend Jad; and the three generations of women in the Silbery Family.