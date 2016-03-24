Meet the New Goggleboxers

Telly addicts across the nation are clawing at the remote for the new season of Gogglebox, which returns Thursday April 7 on TEN. This year two new families will be joining your favourites, offering their sometimes hilarious, sometimes thought-provoking and always entertaining views on the week’s TV.

The Silbery clan features three generations of women, each set to bring their own personality and life experience to bear on the box. There’s great Grandma Emily – call her “Emmy” – who models herself on Dame Judie Dench, is young at heart and never skips a beat. No-nonsense, straight-shooting mum Kerry will be calling it like she sees it. While daughter Isabelle is a stay-at-home mum who likes mixing politics with reality TV guilty pleasures.

Sharing a different sofa, housemates Zina and Vivian are a dynamic duo who go way back to high-school. Reality TV nuts, expect to see them having fun roasting The Real Housewives Of Melbourne, feeling the love of The Bachelor Australia and donning their judges' hats to assess this year's crop of hopefuls on MasterChef Australia, My Kitchen Rules and The Voice.

They'll be in good company, as those faces you know and love will also be back doing their Gogglebox thing, including vivacious friends and housemates, Angie and Yvie; best mates and larrikins with a thirst for life, Adam and Symon; bubbly Greek best friends, Anastasia and Faye; newly-engaged cocktail-loving couple Wayne and Tom; the sport-crazy Jackson family; the fun-loving and cricket-mad Delpechitra family; the Indigenous art dealers, Mick and Di; the close-knit Dalton family; and the happily married for over 30 years couple, Lee and Keith.

Gogglebox Australia season three premieres 8.30 Thursday April 7 on TEN