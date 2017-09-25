Gogglebox

Video ExtrasFamiliesArticlesHomeWin
Back

Meet The New Gogglebox Household

Meet The New Gogglebox Household

A brand new household will be inviting you into their lounge when Gogglebox returns for season six, 8.30 Thursday 5 October on TEN.

Australia loves its Googleboxers, and this season three new faces will be joining the viewing party. Introducing engaged couple Matty and Sarah Marie and their friend Jad - three big personalities who’ll be bringing some “Middle-Eastern flavour” to this season’s telly-addicted entertainment.

Sarah-Marie is the down-to-earth girl next door and owner of a makeup and hair agency. Entrepreneur and café owner Jad is the larrikin of the group, and Marketing and Communications Director Matty is the responsible one, having the final call on most things, including what’s on the box.

Although having differing tastes in television – Matty lives and breathes sports, Sarah Marie loves her cartoons, and Jad is a fan of cooking shows – the three love sitting down to watch a movie together, so long as there is food involved. Of course, it wouldn’t be Gogglebox without your old favourites, so fear not: Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye; cocktail-loving Wayne and Tom; the adorable and sports-crazy Jackson Family; the fun-loving and cricket-mad Delpechitra Family; vivacious friends Angie and Yvie; best mates and larrikins with a thirst for life Adam and Symon; dealers in Indigenous Art Mick and Di; the close-knit Dalton Family; happily married couple Lee and Keith; and the three generations of women in the Silbery Family will all be back for more observational mirth.

Gogglebox season six premieres 8.30 Thursday 5 October on TEN

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics
NEXT STORY

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

    Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

    The four-time TV WEEK Logie and AACTA award winning show Gogglebox Australia, returns for its 15th season on Thursday, 10 March At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.
    Meet Gogglebox Australia’s Sweet New Couch Commentators

    Meet Gogglebox Australia’s Sweet New Couch Commentators

    Australia’s favourite families return to the Gogglebox couch on 10 with a cast of new commentators, the M&M’S® characters.
    Loveable Larrikins Adam and Symon Return To Gogglebox

    Loveable Larrikins Adam and Symon Return To Gogglebox

    Get your colourful socks out. Adam and Symon are set to get comfy again when Gogglebox returns on Thursday, 9 September on 10 and 10 play on demand
    Get To Know Close-Knit Family, The Dalton's, From Gogglebox

    Get To Know Close-Knit Family, The Dalton's, From Gogglebox

    The Dalton's have made us laugh and cry from the very beginning, and we're looking forward to seeing them on our screens again in 2021
    Get To Know The Hilariously Outspoken Goggleboxers, Anastasia & Faye

    Get To Know The Hilariously Outspoken Goggleboxers, Anastasia & Faye

    They're loud. They're proud. They'll tell you exactly what they think!