Meet New Goggleboxers Tim And Leanne

Brother and sister Tim and Leanne are like two peas in a pod. They blog together, eat together and drink together. Of Malaysian heritage, Tim was born in Penang but moved to Melbourne with his family when he was nine years old, and two years later Leanne was born. Family is incredibly important to both of them and since Tim came out, Leanne has been a huge support mechanism for him and a big advocate for LGBTQI rights.

Their 11 year age gap doesn’t stop the pair from being both equally loud and assertive in their individual opinions. However, when it comes to TV they’re both passionate about cooking shows – if people are cooking or eating it, chances are they are watching it.

Tim works as a retail technology consultant and lives in the suburbs with his fiancé and their new Boston Terrier, River. When he’s not day dreaming of traipsing across the globe, Tim’s days are busy eating food, photographing food, filming himself talking about food, or thinking about what to eat next.

Leanne lives with her partner in a compact apartment with two adorably neurotic Chihuahuas. Working as an operations manager in a factory environment with a lot of blokey blokes, Leanne is an avid gamer, occasional artist and musician, fulltime dog lover, and wannabe knitter who is partial to a weekend-long book or TV show binge.

Tim and Leanne will join returning cast including bubbly Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye; happily married couple Lee and Keith; the adorable and sports-crazy Jackson Family; the fun-loving and cricket-mad Delpechitra Family; best mates Adam and Symon; dealers in Indigenous Art Mick and Di; the close-knit Dalton Family; married couple Matty and Sarah Marie and their friend Jad; and the three generations of women in the Silbery Family.