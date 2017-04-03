Golden Gogglebox

Gogglebox

Gogglebox switches off for another season following Thursday’s finale, but don’t worry, it’ll be back. And remembering these rib-tickling highlights will certainly ease the wait.

gogglebox highlights season 5

Season 5, Episode 1

“I think he’s a dick. But I think it’s interesting to have the people question.”

Symon embraces Married At First Sight’s couples asking the tough questions, but it doesn’t change how he feels about Michael.

gogglebox highlights season 5

Season 5, Episode 2

“I don’t want that coming up my Tijuana, I want bloody toilet paper.”

If you’re going to get Keith on Travel Guides, it’s strictly bog roll not bidets.

gogglebox highlights season 5

Season 5, Episode 3

Kate: “Everything had a smoke machine.” Matt: “I think that’s how we got together. I couldn’t see you.”

The Eighties: Video Killed The Radio Star brings out the Daltons’ romantic side.

gogglebox highlights season 5

Season 5, Episode 4

Angie: “This conversation’s got me all hot and schweaty…” Yvie: I’m not doing it with you.” Millennials should be having more sex, suggests The Weekly. Yvie ain’t buying.

gogglebox highlights season 5

Season 5, Episode 5

Lee: “He’s been playing with his snake since he was 16.” Keith: “I beat him.”

Nature boy Chris Humfrey has nothing on Keith.

gogglebox highlights best of season 5

Season 5, Episode 6

Anastasia: “Naked pictures revealed his… Oh my god, Faye. It’s a whopper! It’s a whopper!” Faye: “Your phone’s bigger than mine, show me!”

Orlando’s bloomin’ huge member has Anatasia and Faye flabbergasted.

gogglebox highlights season 5

Season 5, Episode 7

Angie: “… Then he got hit by a car. Then his wife’s baby just died.” Symon: That’s a terrible day.” Adam: “Talk about a case of the Mondays.” Don’t worry Toadie, who needs good Neighbours when you’ve got Goggleboxers?

Gogglebox’s side-splitting season finale airs 8.30 Thursday on TEN

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV's Favourite Couch Critics
Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV's Favourite Couch Critics

    The four-time TV WEEK Logie and AACTA award winning show Gogglebox Australia, returns for its 15th season on Thursday, 10 March At 8.30pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.
    Australia's favourite families return to the Gogglebox couch on 10 with a cast of new commentators, the M&M'S® characters.
    Get your colourful socks out. Adam and Symon are set to get comfy again when Gogglebox returns on Thursday, 9 September on 10 and 10 play on demand
    The Dalton's have made us laugh and cry from the very beginning, and we're looking forward to seeing them on our screens again in 2021
    They're loud. They're proud. They'll tell you exactly what they think!