Goggleboxers Say The Funniest Things

As Gogglebox prepares to switch off for another season, we pick the moments that truly made us fall off the sofa in mirth.

Episode 1

"She’s just not right, actually neither is his chin, it looks like a ledge.”

Kate is no fan of Bachelor Richie’s angular features.

Episode 2

Angie: “What sort of a diabetic comes on to a sweet cooking show?”

Symon: “It’s like a Jim’s mow-man having hayfever.” 

Zumbo’s Just Desserts could be hazardous to your health.

Episode 3

Di: “What. What are these people?” Keith: “And who are the little blokes, the GLOPA-GLUMPAS or whatever they’re called?” Lee: “OOMPA LOOMPAS.” Keith: “OOM-PA-LOOM-PAS. How come I can’t say it? OOMPA.” Lee: “OOMPA LOOMPAS!” Keith: “LOMBA.” Lee: “OOMPA.” Keith: “That’s the first word.” Lee: “OOMPA LOOMPAS.” Keith: “OPA LOPAS. OOMPA.” Lee: “OOMPA LOOMPA! AHHH jeez I feel like I’m going nuts!”

Willy Wonka’s little helpers defy pronunciation as well as comprehension.

 

Episode 4

“Anyone would think they’re at a Greek BBQ. Except there are no knifes.”

Married At First Sight strikes a Greek chord with Anastasia.

Episode 5

Zina and Vivian: “WHAT?!” The Silberys: “AHHH.” Anastasia and Faye: “AWWWW NOOOOOOOO” Adam and Symon: “AWWW NO” Adam: (Flips coffee table) Symon: (Curls up in ball) “Turn off the TV.” Anastasia: “IDIOT! Big big mistake. Huge mistake. Like, life huge mistake.” Wayne: “Could you do that to someone?” Tom: “No.”

The Goggleboxers have a thing or two to say about the Bachelor’s final choice.

Episode 6

Kate: “Wouldn’t he just be on Facebook?” Yvie: “Jono Bailey... (raises phone) found him. Look I found him.” Adam: “John Ba-il-ey, done found him.” 

Find My First Love was obviously looking in the wrong places.

 

Episode 7

Matt: “There’s the alliance, and the other alliance were just forming to smash the alliance.”The Daltons struggle to decipher where Australian Survivor loyalties lie.

Don't miss the Gogglebox season finale, 8.40 Thursday on TEN

