Gogglebox Returns For Season 10

Logie award-winning Gogglebox Australia celebrates its 10th season, premiering 8.30 Thursday 15 August on 10 and 10 play.

After being crowned the Most Popular Entertainment program at the 61st TV Week Logie Awards, the four-time Logie award winning must-watch series Gogglebox Australia returns Thursday 15 August.

The milestone 10th series will see many of our Goggleboxers reaching milestones of their own. The loveable Jackson Family have become homeowners for the first time, while Matty and Sarah Marie have a Gogglebox baby boy on the way!

On being back on our screens for the 10th season, fan-favourite Anastasia said:

"Oh my gosh, can you believe we’ll have ten seasons under our belts?! And my belt has gotten so much smaller, you should see how good I’m looking.”

What will our favourite couch critics make of The Bachelor Australia? Or the new judging panel on Seven Network’s Australia’s Got Talent? Will they survive another season of Australian Survivor? Be on opposing teams watching Foxtel’s Lifestyle Channel’s Love it or List it Australia? Tune in for Nine Network’s Block o’clock?

Our favourite Goggleboxers back to share their hilarious and heart-warming opinions on Australian television are Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye; happily married couple Lee and Keith; the adorable and sports-crazy Jackson Family; the fun-loving and cricket-mad Delpechitra Family; best mates Adam and Symon; dealers in Indigenous Art Mick and Di; the close-knit Dalton Family; married couple Matty and Sarah Marie and their friend Jad; brother and sister Tim and Leanne; and the three generations of women in the Silbery Family.

Gogglebox Australia returns 8.30 Thursday 15 August on 10 and 10 play

