Gogglebox Australia Returns For 2020

Gogglebox is coming back and with everything that's going on in the world and the TV-scape - the timing couldn't be better

Gogglebox Australia will return to 10 and 10 play Thursday, 27 February at 8.30pm.

The 11th season of the hilarious and insightful show will see many fave faces (and opinions) back on the couch, hoeing into snacks and the best and worst of 2020’s television programs. Plus, new households will be announced!

Will happily married couple Lee and Keith survive the ups and downs of Australian Survivor: All Stars? What will real-estate savvy Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye make of Selling Houses Australia? Things are bound to get spicy when the Daltons and Silberys set in for Married at First Sight. And could the Delpechitra family find dance tips for Patrick watching 10’s Dancing With The Stars?

Also returning this season are the delightfully dry and honest Indigenous Art dealers - Mick and Di; new parents Matty and Sarah Marie and “Uncle” Jad; and brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne.

Setting down their remote and bidding Gogglebox farewell is the big family with the even bigger social calendar - the Jacksons.

While this season will take us into the lounge rooms of three new households who will soon be announced!

Watch highlights from past seasons of Gogglebox before the new season starts

Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics
Gogglebox Australia Returns With TV’s Favourite Couch Critics

