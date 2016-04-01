From the Mouths of Goggleboxers: The Best of Season Two

Episode 1
Corey: “He never got his foot-long.”Grant: “Oh, he will.”
Fast food will catch up with RBT’s hungry perpetrator eventually, explains Papa Jackson.
Episode 2
Lee: “I’d rather exercise than watch this.” Dr Who pushes Lee one step closer to the edge (i.e the treadmill)
Episode 3
Symon: Have you ever caught your parents having sex? Adam: Nooo.[Cuts to Keith]: “No, they haven’t been fast enough.” How Not to Behave raises some totes awks familial questions.
Yvie: "You know Q&A on the ABC? It’s like that, but the poor man’s version.”
Yvie’s verdict on The Verdict? Two big thumbs down.
Episode 4
Adam: “I feel so much dumber for watching that.” Adam is less than enlightened by A Current Affair.
Wayne: “They won’t let us get married but they’ll let this man get married to an alpaca”
A Mesmerised Wayne ponders the troubling state of marriage equality.
Episode 5
Adam: These two love each other. Symon: She made out with Sash on the first day.Adam: Yeah, but this is the last day. Premierships aren’t won in March.
Winning The Bachelorette’s heart is all about the long game.
Episode 6
Anastasia: That’s like me going out with one of my son’s mates. Faye: Are they hot? Faye never lets an Age Gap come before beauty. Di: She looks like she’d like any men. She’d eat them, that woman, look at her.
Age Gap? More like Fatal Attraction.
Episode 7
Yvie: I wanna work on this show. I don’t want to be on it, I want to work on it so I can clean up and eat everything that’s leftovers. Angie: You could lick the bowls...Yvie: I would lick the floors. Yvie’s tongue is dying for a role on The Great Australian Bake-Off.
Episode 8
Tom: “I’ve got beer goggles. I don’t think it makes people more attractive, it just means that I’ll sleep with uglier people.” MythBusters hasn’t quite nailed the science of beer goggle-ry, feels Tom.