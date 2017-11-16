Gogglebox

A Gogglebox Season 6 Retrospective In GIFs

Before this week’s season finale, relive some of the best Gogglebox experiences of 2017.

We learned what happens when insects have sex.

What the judges look for in a winning Archibald portrait.

And that sometimes the wisest people are the youngest.

We discovered surprising things about family members that we never knew.

And that Lebanese food is very similar to Greek food.

We pondered the origins of baklava.

And weighed in on the same sex marriage debate.

We recognised that kid from The Sixth Sense, while watching The Sixth Sense

Were often moved to tears.

Overwhelmed by excitement.

And laughter.

The Gogglebox season 6 finale airs 8.30 Thursday on TEN, and catch up on tenplay

