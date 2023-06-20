Sign in to watch this video
Ghost In The Shell: The Laughing Man
Drama
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
A criminal known only as The Laughing Man is sweeping through top medical nanotechnology firms and committing acts of cyber-terrorism, kidnapping, and corporate espionage, leaving no known suspects.
2005
About the Movie
Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - The Laughing Man is a compilation film of the Laughing Man storyline in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.