Ghost In The Shell: The Laughing Man

Ghost In The Shell: The Laughing Man
M | Drama

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

A criminal known only as The Laughing Man is sweeping through top medical nanotechnology firms and committing acts of cyber-terrorism, kidnapping, and corporate espionage, leaving no known suspects.

2005

About the Movie

Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex - The Laughing Man is a compilation film of the Laughing Man storyline in Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex.