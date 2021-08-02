Sign in to watch this video
Ghost In The Shell - Stand Alone Complex 2nd Gig - S2 Ep. 9
Thriller
Air Date: Tue 3 Aug 2021Expires: in 9 days
The failed attempt to secure the ex-GSDA officer for questioning has proven to be the straw that breaks the camels back, as Major Kusanagi decides to go directly into the Cabinet Intelligence Agency database to determine what Gohda is up to without all the added wires and strings.
Episodes
Season 2