Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Ghost In The Shell - Stand Alone Complex 2nd Gig - S2 Ep. 9
M | Thriller

Air Date: Tue 3 Aug 2021Expires: in 9 days

The failed attempt to secure the ex-GSDA officer for questioning has proven to be the straw that breaks the camels back, as Major Kusanagi decides to go directly into the Cabinet Intelligence Agency database to determine what Gohda is up to without all the added wires and strings.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2