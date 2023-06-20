Ghost In The Shell: Individual 11

Ghost In The Shell: Individual 11
M | Drama

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

The year is 2030, and an influx of refugees have effortlessly transformed themselves into a terrorist organization known as the “Individual Eleven”.

2006

About the Movie

