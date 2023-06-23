Sign in to watch this video
Ghost In The Shell 2.0
Movies
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
A film that has spawned a thousand imitations but never been bettered - Mamoru Oshii's legendary anime film Ghost in the Shell returns in a stunning new edition remastered by Oshii himself.
2008
About the Movie
Kusanagi, the leader of an unofficial cyborg unit formed to fight against increasingly intelligent and ferocious crimes, goes into the mission to remove the Puppet Master, an unidentified hacker.