Ghost In The Shell 2.0

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Ghost In The Shell 2.0
M | Movies

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

A film that has spawned a thousand imitations but never been bettered - Mamoru Oshii's legendary anime film Ghost in the Shell returns in a stunning new edition remastered by Oshii himself.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2008

About the Movie

Kusanagi, the leader of an unofficial cyborg unit formed to fight against increasingly intelligent and ferocious crimes, goes into the mission to remove the Puppet Master, an unidentified hacker.