Ghost In The Shell

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Ghost In The Shell
M | Movies

Air Date: Sat 9 Sep 2023

Major is the first of her kind: a human mind inside an artificial body. Learning her creators lied about her past life to control her, Major must succeed in unraveling the mystery of her true identity

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 1

About the Movie

In the near future, Mira, the first cyber-human, must stop the growing cyber-terrorism. After discovering a secret of her identity, she sets out to learn more about her obscured past.