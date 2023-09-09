Sign in to watch this video
Ghost In The Shell
Movies
Air Date: Sat 9 Sep 2023
Major is the first of her kind: a human mind inside an artificial body. Learning her creators lied about her past life to control her, Major must succeed in unraveling the mystery of her true identity
Season 1
About the Movie
In the near future, Mira, the first cyber-human, must stop the growing cyber-terrorism. After discovering a secret of her identity, she sets out to learn more about her obscured past.