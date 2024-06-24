Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Ghost
Movies
Air Date: Mon 24 Jun 2024
After being killed during a botched mugging, a man's love for his partner enables him to remain on Earth as a ghost to warn her of impending danger with the help of a reluctant psychic.
EpisodesArticles
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
1990
About the Show
After being killed during a botched mugging, a man's love for his partner enables him to remain on Earth as a ghost to warn her of impending danger with the help of a reluctant psychic.