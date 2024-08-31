Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
Hunted
Hunted
Thank God You're Here
Thank God You're Here
The Inspired Unemployed's (Impractical) Jokers
The Inspired Unemployed's (Impractical) Jokers
Featured TV Shows
The Amazing Race Australia
Hunted
Thank God You're Here
Deal Or No Deal
Have You Been Paying Attention?
The Cheap Seats
The Inspired Unemployed's (Impractical) Jokers
The Project
Taskmaster
MasterChef
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
Live TV
On-Air
Thank God You're Here
|
PG
NCIS
|
M
The Big Bang Theory
|
PG
The Graham Norton Show
|
M
Featured
48 Hours S25 Ep. 47
|
M
Becker S4 Ep. 21
|
PG
SpongeBob SquarePants S6 Ep. 106
|
G
South Park S10 Ep. 1001
|
MA15+
More Channels
Livestream 24/7 entertainment.
View All Channels
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
View All News
Sport
Football
Australia Cup
Roshn Saudi League
Socceroos
National Basketball League
View All Sports
TV Week Logie Awards 2024: MasterChef Australia Wins Best Competition Reality Program
Dessert Masters 2024: Meet The Full Cast
Channel 10 Telly-Brates Six Decades Of Television Magic
Channel 10 Stars: Top 10 Play Shows
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Garden Academy
Garden Academy - S4 Ep. 27
G
|
Kids
Details
How to Brush Your Teeth - Mariano de la Rosa
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Episodes
6 mins
S4 Ep. 27 - How To Brush Your Teeth
How to Brush Your Teeth - Mariano de la Rosa
6 mins
S4 Ep. 26 - Let's Take Care Of The Planet Earth
Our planet is made sick by pollution, garbage and chemicals. To learn how to take care of it, Lara offers Sofi and Col a fun craft.
7 mins
S4 Ep. 25 - Pijamada
It's sleepover night at Garden Academy! Our friends have already seen movies, danced but are still not sleepy enough to go to sleep. Lara will tell them a story about secrets.
6 mins
S4 Ep. 24 - Fun Spoons
Two simple wooden spoons with the right ideas can become two super fun dolls to play with.
7 mins
S4 Ep. 23 - ONE Hundred Candles
It is the 100th birthday of the Tree of Knowledge. And the boys want to throw her a surprise party. Lara with the help of Gardener Tim, teaches them step by step how to organise the party.
7 mins
S4 Ep. 22 - Dreams And Nightmares
Sofi wakes up in the middle of the night because she had a nightmare. Lara and Margarita help her understand that it is only her story in her imagination, nothing bad will happen to her.
7 mins
S4 Ep. 21 - Let's Meditate
Margarita finds Col in the garden with his eyes closed and meditating. With the help of Lara and the Tree of Knowledge, Margarita learns more about meditation and how to do it.
6 mins
S4 Ep. 20 - Dentist Day
Sofi is going to the dentist for the first time, but she has heard terrifying stories about him. Lara explains to him why it is important to visit him and gives him tips so as not to be afraid.
8 mins
S4 Ep. 19 - Theater Play
The boys perform a play. As they act, Rose forgets their dialogue. Gardener Tim lets her know that it is an experience to have a good time and teaches them tips so as not to forget her lines.
8 mins
S4 Ep. 18 - My Toy, Your Toy
Christmas has come to the garden! Monti asks Santa for new toys, but she already has too many! It is good to learn to donate toys that are no longer used so that they can be enjoyed by other children.
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 4
More from 10