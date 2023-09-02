Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
The Traitors
The Traitors
Thank God You're Here
Thank God You're Here
The Inspired Unemployed's (Impractical) Jokers
The Inspired Unemployed's (Impractical) Jokers
Featured TV Shows
The Traitors
Shark Tank
The Masked Singer Australia
Thank God You're Here
Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia
Location, Location, Location
Have You Been Paying Attention?
The Cheap Seats
The Project
Hunted
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
Live TV
On-Air
Five Bedrooms
|
M
Two and a Half Men
|
M
Blue Bloods
|
M
The Ren and Stimpy Show
|
PG
Featured
The Traitors US S1 Ep. 4
|
M
South Park S1 Ep. 8
|
M
Blaze and the Monster Machines S5 Ep. 18
|
G
Laguna Beach S1 Ep. 6
|
PG
More Channels
Livestream 24/7 entertainment.
View All Channels
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Sport
Football
Australia Cup
Roshn Saudi League
Bellator
A-League
WOW - Women Of Wrestling
View All Sports
50+ Pluto TV FAST Channels Now Live On 10 Play
Get Your Fill Of Classic Dramas On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV
Non-Stop Nickelodeon On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV
All The MTV You Love Is Now In One Place On 10 Play's Live TV With Pluto TV
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Game Shakers
Game Shakers - S3 Ep. 4
G
|
Kids
Details
Kenzie's dating app causes huge problems for Babe.
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Articles
Home
Kids Hub
Episodes
22 mins
S3 Ep. 4 - Babe & The Boys
Kenzie's dating app causes huge problems for Babe.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 3 - Snackpot!
Hudson and Trip open a Snackpot - a vending machine that dispenses snacks at random, on the subway, which Dub quickly becomes obsessed with.
21 mins
S3 Ep. 2 - Subway Girl
When a video of Babe dancing to Dub's new music video goes viral, Dub challenges Babe to a dance battle to prove he's the better dancer.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 1 - Lumples
A toy company hires Game Shakers to make a game based on a toy that they're not allowed to see.
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 3
More from 10