Kids
Win
Game Shakers
Game Shakers - S3 Ep. 4
G
|
Comedy
Details
Expires:
in 13 days
Kenzie's dating app causes huge problems for Babe.
Episodes
Articles
Home
Episodes
21 mins
S3 Ep. 5 - Super Ugly Head
Kenzie is torn whether to tell on Dub, after she sees him tear down his own statue.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 4 - Babe and The Boys
Kenzie's dating app causes huge problems for Babe.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 3 - Snackpot!
Hudson and Trip open a Snackpot - a vending machine that dispenses snacks at random, on the subway, which Dub quickly becomes obsessed with.
21 mins
S3 Ep. 2 - Subway Girl
When a video of Babe dancing to Dub's new music video goes viral, Dub challenges Babe to a dance battle to prove he's the better dancer.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 1 - Lumples
A toy company hires Game Shakers to make a game based on a toy that they're not allowed to see.
Season 3
