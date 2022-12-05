Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
The Challenge Australia
The Challenge Australia
The Real Love Boat
The Real Love Boat
Bachelor In Paradise US
Bachelor In Paradise US
Featured TV Shows
The Project
Jamie's One-Pan Wonders
Claremont: A Killer Among Us
The Challenge Australia
The Traitors
Bachelor In Paradise US
The Real Love Boat
CSI: NY
The Amazing Race Australia
Hunted
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
A-League
A-League Women
National Basketball League
Bellator
Formula 1
WOW - Women Of Wrestling
View All Sports
Christmas With The Australian Women's Weekly 2022
Celebrate Christmas with the stars. The Australian Women's Weekly special Christmas event airs this Friday at 7:30 on 10 and 10 play on demand.
'I Feel Like I Won': Emily Seebohm On Finding Love In The Challenge Australia
Love With No Limits
A speed boat, fast car and helicopter will bring three very different Bachelors to your screens on Monday, 9 January at 7:30pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.
10 Play Launches New Live Channels Of 24/7 Entertainment
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Game Shakers
Game Shakers - S3 Ep. 4
G
|
Comedy
Details
Expires:
in 12 days
Kenzie's dating app causes huge problems for Babe.
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Articles
Home
Episodes
22 mins
S3 Ep. 9 - Flavor City
Dub gets tickets to a VIP performance of the hottest musical of all time - Flavor City.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 8 - Babe Loves Danger
Babe tries to plan the perfect date when she finds out that Henry Hart is coming to New York to visit her.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 7 - Hot Bananas
Trip becomes depressed after losing a big video game battle to a 7 year old.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 6 - Escape From Utah!
The girls go to Utah to rescue Trip after Dub sends Trip to Captive Meadows - a centre for boys with bad behaviour.
21 mins
S3 Ep. 5 - Super Ugly Head
Kenzie is torn whether to tell on Dub, after she sees him tear down his own statue.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 4 - Babe and The Boys
Kenzie's dating app causes huge problems for Babe.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 18 - Why Tonya
The Game Shakers are approached by a fan who demands they make changes to one of their games.
22 mins
S3 Ep. 17 - He's Back
Babe has to make a choice when multiple guys from her past want to date her. Meanwhile, Trip and Hudson have to buy a famous watch for Dub.
21 mins
S3 Ep. 16 - Boy Band Cat Nose
Dub recommends Kenzie see an eccentric pet plastic surgeon in order to fix her cat's loud nose holes. Meanwhile, Trip tries to get Hudson into a Boy Band.
21 mins
S3 Ep. 15 - Bug Tussle
After Dub goes to Vegas and leaves Trip behind, the Game Shakers take Trip to Dub's awesome apartment to show him a good time.
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 3
More from 10