Friends

EpisodesArticlesQuizzesHome
Back

15 ‘Friends’ Moments That Sum Up Your New Year Emotional Rollercoaster

15 ‘Friends’ Moments That Sum Up Your New Year Emotional Rollercoaster

So no-one told you life was gonna be this way! Here are all the times the characters from Friends made us yell ‘IT ME’ about the holiday period and bringing in a new year.

It's officially the holiday season, you've got your nan's Christmas pudding to look forward to and the best thing of all? Turning off your alarm for two weeks. Boo-yah!

friends on 10 and 10 play

You've organised a bunch of stuff to do with your mates - like sink bevvies and go to the beach - but in reality, you're gonna stay up most nights till 2am, binging American soap operas.

friends on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

Before you know it, Christmas is over, it's 11:59pm on December 31st and you’re feeling that #NewYearNewMe type of vibe.

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020
FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

But your New Year's resolutions barely make it past the first week.

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

And suddenly, it’s the night before work recommences. You're crying because you've gotta set that 6.30am alarm for the rest of the working year, and the late nights and sleep-ins are becoming a distant memory. 

friends on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

You try and convince yourself you're fine...

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

…Until you wake up on your first day back at work and realise you haven’t become a millionaire overnight.

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

You finally make it to work and are greeted by your colleague squealing about her New Year’s Eve proposal under the fireworks from her partner of 3.5 years.

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

You dust off your keyboard and switch on your computer, only to realise you’ve basically forgotten how to do your job.

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

You spend most of the day trying to get back into the swing of things

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

But your boss keeps emailing you to help her with important tasks.

friends on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

And then to top things off, someone had the DAMN NERVE to steal your lunch from the communal work kitchen and scoff it. 

Friends on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

After a very long day of quiz-taking, you finally make it home in one piece and begin to unwind.

FRIENDS on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

And as you settle into bed for the night to watch your current favourite true crime series, you realise that you can't afford to watch more than one episode cause it's a work night.

friends on 10 peach and 10 play 2020

Catch Up With All Your Favourite Friends From 7:00 Weeknights on 10 Peach and 10 Play

Jackie O Breaks Down Her 5 Favourite ‘Friends’ Episodes
NEXT STORY

Jackie O Breaks Down Her 5 Favourite ‘Friends’ Episodes

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Jackie O Breaks Down Her 5 Favourite ‘Friends’ Episodes

    Jackie O Breaks Down Her 5 Favourite ‘Friends’ Episodes

    Radio superstar and professional celebrity voice detector Jackie O will be swapping her early night’s sleep, for five nights of binging Friends on Peach.
    If Friends Was Set Today, And Down Under

    If Friends Was Set Today, And Down Under

    Likely called ‘M8s’, it would take place in a city with lockout laws and cafes serving almond milk coffee on crates turned into furniture and would revolve around six besties who debrief every day over a craft beer.
    This Is Brand New Information! Friends Is Coming To 10 Peach And 10 Play

    This Is Brand New Information! Friends Is Coming To 10 Peach And 10 Play

    Friends is heading to 10 Peach and 10 play faster than you can yell 'PIVOT!'