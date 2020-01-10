15 ‘Friends’ Moments That Sum Up Your New Year Emotional Rollercoaster

It's officially the holiday season, you've got your nan's Christmas pudding to look forward to and the best thing of all? Turning off your alarm for two weeks. Boo-yah!

You've organised a bunch of stuff to do with your mates - like sink bevvies and go to the beach - but in reality, you're gonna stay up most nights till 2am, binging American soap operas.

Before you know it, Christmas is over, it's 11:59pm on December 31st and you’re feeling that #NewYearNewMe type of vibe.

But your New Year's resolutions barely make it past the first week.

And suddenly, it’s the night before work recommences. You're crying because you've gotta set that 6.30am alarm for the rest of the working year, and the late nights and sleep-ins are becoming a distant memory.

You try and convince yourself you're fine...

…Until you wake up on your first day back at work and realise you haven’t become a millionaire overnight.

You finally make it to work and are greeted by your colleague squealing about her New Year’s Eve proposal under the fireworks from her partner of 3.5 years.

You dust off your keyboard and switch on your computer, only to realise you’ve basically forgotten how to do your job.

You spend most of the day trying to get back into the swing of things

But your boss keeps emailing you to help her with important tasks.

And then to top things off, someone had the DAMN NERVE to steal your lunch from the communal work kitchen and scoff it.

After a very long day of quiz-taking, you finally make it home in one piece and begin to unwind.

And as you settle into bed for the night to watch your current favourite true crime series, you realise that you can't afford to watch more than one episode cause it's a work night.

