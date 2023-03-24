Formula 1

2023 Formula 1 Calendar
Find out all the locations and race dates for the 2023 Formula 1 season

Race Dates 2023
Expert Tips: 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Find out all the tips from our Network 10 Formula 1 Team ahead of the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix. Live And Free On Network 10 And 10 Play

The countdown is on to the 2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix with Network 10 welcoming 1996 Formula 1 World Champion, and internationally renowned broadcaster Damon Hill to the on-air commentary team.

Talking F1 with Damon Hill

Find out more about former Formula 1 World Champion and Network 10 F1 Expert, Damon Hill.

Guide to the 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Find out all the information about the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix. Watch all the action live and free on Network 10 and 10 Play

How To Watch Formula 1 on 10 Play

The 2023 Australian Grand Prix is back on 10 Play

2023 Formula 1 Race Calendar

Watch the 2023 AGP LIVE and Free on 10 and 10 Play

Formula 1 To Remain At Albert Park Until 2037

Albert Park set to remain the home of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix until 2037

The New Australian On The F1 Circuit

21-year-old Melbournian Oscar Piastri is making his F1 debut in the 2023 season with McLaren

Australian F1 Grand Prix Winners

All the Past Champions of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

2023 Formula 1 Is Ready To Race

The 2023 Formula 1 season is all set to start racing on the 5th March with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Features

2 mins

Race Recap: Saudi Arabia

Recap all the action from the last race in Saudi Arabia

2 mins

Race Recap: Bahrain

Recap all the action from the 2023 F1 season opener in Bahrain

57 secs

Oscar Piastri Feature

Learn more about Australia's newest F1 prospect, Oscar Piastri

2 mins

2023 Formula 1 Calendar

Find out all the locations and race dates for the 2023 Formula 1 season

2 mins

New Regulations in Formula 1

Network 10's Scott Mackinnon outlines some of the new regulations for the 2023 F1 season

2022 Heineken Australian Grand Prix Content

9 mins

2022 AGP: Wrap

A look back at all the thrills and spills from the 2022 AGP as we hear from Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

6 mins

2022 AGP: Tom Cruise Feature

Watch this exclusive feature with Tom Cruise, Mark Webber and David Coulthard

3 mins

2022 AGP: Lewis Hamilton Interview

Exclusive interview with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton

4 mins

2022 AGP: Carlos Sainz Interview

Exclusive interview with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz

4 mins

2022 AGP: Valtteri Bottas Interview

Watch this exclusive interview with Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas

4 mins

2022 AGP: Kevin Magnussen Interview

Watch this exclusive interview with Haas' Kevin Magnussen

4 mins

2022 AGP: Esteban Ocon Interview

Watch this exclusive interview with Alpine's Esteban Ocon

3 mins

2022 AGP: Andrew Shovlin Interview

Watch this interview with Mercedes' Trackside Engineering Director, Andrew Shovlin

2 mins

2022 AGP: Qualifier Highlights

Highlights from the 2022 AGP Qualifiers

6 mins

2022 AGP: Kevin Magnussen Feature

Watch this feature about Haas' Kevin Magnussen

2022 Content

