Network Ten is pleased to announce that V8 Supercars driver Will Davison is joining TEN Sport’s Greg Rust on the commentary team for the 2014 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.



Fresh from racing the Sandown 500 on Sunday in his Erebus V8, Davison will take former F1 World Champion Alan Jones’ seat while Alan is on the ground in Singapore as an FIA Race Steward.



With just days to go until Formula One takes over the streets of the spectacular Marina Bay Circuit, teams and commentators are gearing up for one of the most anticipated F1 races of the season.



Historically one of the most dramatic and atmospheric races on the calendar, the tight and technical track should suit the Red Ball cars, providing the perfect stage for some wheel-to-wheel racing where anything could happen.



Can Aussie superstar Daniel Ricciardo continue to threaten Mercedes’ domination of the season and give himself a chance at the World Championship? Tune in for all of the action, live and exclusive on TEN.



2014 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix – Qualifying.

Live from 10.30pm (AEST), Saturday, September 20 on ONE.



2014 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix – Race.

Live from 9.30pm (AEST), Sunday, September 21 on TEN.



