The New Australian On The F1 Circuit

The New Australian On The F1 Circuit

21-year-old Melbournian Oscar Piastri is making his F1 debut in the 2023 season with McLaren

He will be taking over the vacant spot left by Daniel Ricciardo and driving alongside Lando Norris.

Piastri started his career in the Australian karting scene before making the necessary move to Europe to further develop his experience and status.

In 2017 Piastri was the British F4 runner-up with Arden Motorsport

Piastri was crowned the Formula Renault champion in 2019 with French team R-ace GP.

Oscar Piastri was the 2021 F2 Champion (Photo by Joe Portlock - Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images)

He followed that up by becoming the F3 champion in 2020 and F2 champion (by more than 50 points) in 2021 with Italian team Prema.

McLaren and Alpine both fought for Piastri to sign with them for the 2023 F1 season. The F1 Contract Recognition Board were forced to step in to mediate and eventually ruled in favour of McLaren.

Oscar Piastri has shown himself to be a fine young Australian F1 driver following in the tyre tracks of Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.

