Mercedes Riding High

Bahrain will be interesting this weekend as it is the circuit on which the F1 teams have done the most testing with these new hybrid turbo cars. So they know it well and have a good idea of how to set their cars up for the track. That said, it will be hotter this weekend than it was in the pre-season tests in February.

It's not only the works Mercedes team that is doing well; their customer engined teams McLaren, Williams and Force India occupy second, fourth and fifth places in the constructors' championship.

Dan Ricciardo's luck has not improved after being disqualified from second place in the opening round in Melbourne.

In Malaysia he was all set for a certain fourth place until his team failed to fix one of his front wheels on properly at his final stop and he was hit with a 10 second stop and go penalty and a drop of 10 grid slots for the next race this weekend in Bahrain

So you could say that his first three races will have been blighted one way or another. He'll do well to come through and score better than a fifth or sixth place, given that he is likely to start from 12th-15th place on the grid. But he'll take any points he can get at this stage.

Dan looked deflated after the race in Malaysia, but his trademark smile is never far away.

The fast flowing curves in Bahrain suit the Red Bull, but it will not be as strong on the long straights, where the Mercedes cars will again have an advantage. And we learned from Malaysia that the Ferrari goes well in hot conditions, while the McLaren suffers, so let's see if that carries through this weekend.

Prediction - Nico Rosberg