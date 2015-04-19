Hamilton wins in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton has continued his dominant start to the 2015 Formula 1 season, as he claimed his third win in four races in the Bahrain Grand Prix.



Hamilton was rarely under pressure throughout the race, but the race was hardly free from drama - as team-mate Nico Rosberg and the Ferraris of Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen fought for position throughout the race.



Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen managed to finish next on the podium - snatching second place from Mercedes driver Rosberg on the penultimate lap of the race, as the German ran wide on the first corner and never re-gained his position



For Rosberg, his time in Bahrain was anything but smooth as a poor start saw the German driver drop a position into fourth place from the outset.



Rosberg fought his way through the pack and was involved in a back and forth tussle for second place with fellow German Sebastian Vettel, which involved multiple undercuts on pit stops, as well as overtakes in what appeared to be a fight for second place.



However, it was after Vettel appeared to undercut Rosberg on his final pit-stop that trouble arose for the Ferrari driver, as Vettel drove off the track on the next lap and was forced to stop in the pits to repair damage to his front wing and concede second place to Mercedes again.



This saw Rosberg hold onto his position on the podium, but also pushed the Williams of Valtteri Bottas into fourth position, with the untimely stop causing Vettel to finish in fifth.



Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo finished sixth, but finished the race in drama, as his car crossed the chequered flag under a plume of smoke from his engine, continuing the Red Bull's engine troubles from the previous races.



Romain Grosjean finished in seventh place, while Sergio Perez, Daniil Kvyat and Felipe Massa rounded out the top ten.



2015 World Championship Standings (after 4 races):



1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) - 93 Points (+25)

2. Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) - 66 Points (+15)

3. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) - 65 Points (+10)

4. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) - 42 Points (+18)

5. Felipe Massa (Williams) - 31 Points (+1)

6. Valtteri Bottas (Williams) - 30 Points (+12)

7. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull) - 19 Points (+8)

8. Felipe Nasr (Sauber) - 14 Points (-)

9. Romain Grosjean (Lotus) - 12 Points (+6)

10.Nico Hulkenberg (Force India) - 6 Points (-)

11.Max Verstappen (Toro Rosso) - 6 Points (-)

12.Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso) - 6 Points (-)

13.Sergio Perez (Force India) - 5 Points (+4)

14.Marcus Ericsson (Sauber) - 5 Points (-)

15.Daniil Kvyat (Red Bull) - 4 Points (+2)