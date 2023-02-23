Formula 1

Formula 1 To Remain At Albert Park Until 2037

The Australian Grand Prix will remain at Albert Park, Melbourne until at least 2037, after a two-year extension was negotiated.

“The Labor Government has secured Melbourne as host of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix for an additional two years, with the global racing event to be held in the nation’s sporting capital until at least 2037,” a statement on State Premier Daniel Andrews’ website read.

This will see the Grand Prix celebrate its 40th anniversary in Melbourne in 2037.

Melbourne will host the opening race of the F1 season at least four times during that time.

"To have secured what is now 15 years of further tenure for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is an outstanding outcome," Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief executive Andrew Westacott said.

The 2022 race at Albert Park saw a record crowd of over 419,000 fans attend across the weekend.

