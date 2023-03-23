Expert Tips: 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Round three of the 2023 season is almost upon us. All the glitz and glamour of the Formula 1 is set to return down under to Albert Park as we prepare for another thrilling weekend.
Find out all the predictions from our Network 10 Formula 1 team below.
Vying for pole
Prior to last year's race, it was Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who dominated in qualifying - on pole five years in a row from 2015-2019.
However, Charles Leclerc strong start to 2022 saw the Ferrari driver secure top spot at the front of the grid as the F1 returned down under for the first time in three years.
Guide to the 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix
The Monagesque driver capitalised on his pole position start by coming out on top at Albert Park, meanwhile it was a different story for rival Max Verstappen with engine failure meaning that he could not finish the race?
Who will reign supreme at the 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix? Find out below about who our 10 Team think will secure pole, fastest lap, podium finishes as well as who they back to be the surprise driver in just over a week's time.
Damon Hill
Pole: Max Verstappen
Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez
Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Lewis Hamilton
Scott MacKinnon
Pole: Charles Leclerc. He got it last year and despite Red Bull’s pace I reckon he can pull out something special.
Fastest lap in the race: Bottas will put down a ripper on the last lap. The mullet gives him better aero.
Podium: Fernando will win his first race in a decade after Max and checo crash out fighting for the lead. Charles will be second with Lewis Hamilton getting some love for Mercedes.
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri. It’s the young Aussies first race down under and he made Q3 in Saudi before a small touch ruined his race. McLaren is due some luck.
Richard Craill
Pole: Fernando Alonso shocks them all.
Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen
Podium: Alonso, Leclerc and Perez
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri - gets his first points!
Tara Rushton
Pole: Max Verstappen
Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen
Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri
Nat Hunter
Pole: Max Verstappen
Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc
Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Pierre Gasly
Sam Power
Pole: Max Verstappen
Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez
Podium: Alonso, Max, Carlos
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar! Aussie Aussie Aussie!
Archie Thompson
Pole: Charles Leclerc
Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen
Podium: Leclerc, Verstappen, Alonso
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri
Rosanna Tennant
Pole: Max Verstappen
Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez
Podium: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri
Tom Clarkson
Pole: Max Verstappen
Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez
Podium: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Fernando Alonso, he performed really well in Saudi Arabia and will be a factor everywhere!
Alan Jones
Pole: Verstappen
Fastest lap in the race: Verstappen
Podium: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso
Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Piastri
Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023 - Schedule
Friday, 31 March: 11.30am-5.00pm on 10, 5.00pm-6.00pm AEDT on 10 BOLD. Watch live and free on 10 Play. First on-track action at 1230 – Formula One Practice
Saturday, 1 April: 10.00am-6.00pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play . First on-track action at 1100 – Formula One Qualifying
Sunday, 2 April: 08.30am – 5.00pm AEST on 10 and 10 Play . First on-track action at 0905 – Formula One Race
