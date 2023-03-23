Expert Tips: 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Round three of the 2023 season is almost upon us. All the glitz and glamour of the Formula 1 is set to return down under to Albert Park as we prepare for another thrilling weekend.

Find out all the predictions from our Network 10 Formula 1 team below.

Vying for pole

Prior to last year's race, it was Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who dominated in qualifying - on pole five years in a row from 2015-2019.

However, Charles Leclerc strong start to 2022 saw the Ferrari driver secure top spot at the front of the grid as the F1 returned down under for the first time in three years.

Guide to the 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix

The Monagesque driver capitalised on his pole position start by coming out on top at Albert Park, meanwhile it was a different story for rival Max Verstappen with engine failure meaning that he could not finish the race?

Who will reign supreme at the 2023 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix? Find out below about who our 10 Team think will secure pole, fastest lap, podium finishes as well as who they back to be the surprise driver in just over a week's time.

Damon Hill

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez

Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Lewis Hamilton

Read: Damon Hill Q&A

Scott MacKinnon

Pole: Charles Leclerc. He got it last year and despite Red Bull’s pace I reckon he can pull out something special.

Fastest lap in the race: Bottas will put down a ripper on the last lap. The mullet gives him better aero.

Podium: Fernando will win his first race in a decade after Max and checo crash out fighting for the lead. Charles will be second with Lewis Hamilton getting some love for Mercedes.

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri. It’s the young Aussies first race down under and he made Q3 in Saudi before a small touch ruined his race. McLaren is due some luck.

Richard Craill

Pole: Fernando Alonso shocks them all.

Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen

Podium: Alonso, Leclerc and Perez

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri - gets his first points!

Tara Rushton

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen

Podium: Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri

Nat Hunter

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc

Podium: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Pierre Gasly

Sam Power

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez

Podium: Alonso, Max, Carlos

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar! Aussie Aussie Aussie!

Archie Thompson

Pole: Charles Leclerc

Fastest lap in the race: Max Verstappen

Podium: Leclerc, Verstappen, Alonso

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri

Rosanna Tennant

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez

Podium: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Oscar Piastri

Tom Clarkson

Pole: Max Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Sergio Perez

Podium: Verstappen, Perez, Leclerc

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Fernando Alonso, he performed really well in Saudi Arabia and will be a factor everywhere!

Alan Jones

Pole: Verstappen

Fastest lap in the race: Verstappen

Podium: Verstappen, Perez, Alonso

Surprise Driver to keep an eye out for: Piastri

Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix 2023 - Schedule

Friday, 31 March: 11.30am-5.00pm on 10, 5.00pm-6.00pm AEDT on 10 BOLD. Watch live and free on 10 Play. First on-track action at 1230 – Formula One Practice

Saturday, 1 April: 10.00am-6.00pm AEDT on 10 and 10 Play . First on-track action at 1100 – Formula One Qualifying

Sunday, 2 April: 08.30am – 5.00pm AEST on 10 and 10 Play . First on-track action at 0905 – Formula One Race

