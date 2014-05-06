Cooling Efficiency

ebm-papst has developed off-board cooling solutions for the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS F1 W05 racing cars, in addition to working closely with the team to improve the garage working environment at Grand Prix venues through innovative, custom-built heat extraction and cooling solutions which will be introduced later in the 2014 season. This will be of particular value at venues such as Singapore with challenging climatic conditions.

Furthermore, MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS and ebm-papst will work hand-in-hand on future projects to improve the energy efficiency of the team’s operational facilities at Brackley, in addition to holding technical working groups to share expertise and best practice in areas such as Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), turbine technology and energy efficiency.

By signing with MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, ebm-papst becomes the first major partner to enter Formula One as a direct consequence of the new efficiency based rules introduced for the 2014 season and beyond.

Winner of the 2013 German Sustainability Award (GSA) in the category "Germany’s most sustainable companies" – one of the most prestigious prizes of its kind in Europe – ebm-papst has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in sustainability.

It is from these very principles that the new era of Formula One finds its roots. As the automotive industry increasingly demands more from less, efficiency and hybrid technologies become all the more relevant. As the pinnacle of automotive technology and performance, the sport has a significant role to play in driving these technologies forward. For MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS, this fresh philosophy and its relevance to the road holds particular importance.

Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, Toto Wolff, commented: “Formula One is the pinnacle of automotive innovation. As such, it has a duty to push the boundaries of technology. The new regulations not only encourage this innovation but also make the sport more relevant to the direction in which the motoring industry is heading.

“Our partnership with ebm-papst not only provides the team with the best solutions available to operate our racing cars but it also demonstrates the significance of new and innovative technologies within the sport. To welcome a new partner as a direct consequence of the new 2014 rules is proof that we are heading in the right direction. Our research and development for the race track is now increasingly relevant not only to our road car activities but also wider fields of technology.”