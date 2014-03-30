Bahrains Big Three

But for me, the key thing is that it was a very important race for three people in particular:

Lewis Hamilton – the Briton came to Bahrain knowing that this was one of the strongest tracks in team mate Nico Rosberg’s schedule and already trailing him by 18 points in the championship, he needed to cut another swathe in that points lead. He achieved both, even though Rosberg took the pole position. On race day Hamilton was perfect; beating Rosberg to the first corner and then holding off several sustained attacks during the race. A big psychological blow struck for Hamilton in the title battle.

Sergio Perez – the Mexican had a rotten time at McLaren last year and was sacrificed as the team looked to reinvent itself in the new Ron Dennis era. SO it was vital for him to get a strong result, another podium to add to the ones he scored in the Sauber in 2012 which got him noticed in the first place. He took advantage of the Force India’s gentle action on the tyres to make a two stop strategy work and to hold off a hard charging Nico Hulkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo – After showing so much speed and guile in his first two races, it was farcical that Dan the Man, or the Honey Badger, as he is coming to be know by fans, had no points on the board before Bahrain. He may get his Melbourne second place back on appeal next week, but even if he doesn’t he is off the mark now, after a sensational drive which saw him pass his team mate Sebastian Vettel. The world champion had some problems to deal with on his power unit, but nevertheless Dan was on fire again and if the race had lasted another lap he would have passed Perez for the final podium spot.