2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix. Live And Free On Network 10 And 10 Play

Hill brings a wealth of Formula 1 experience to the broadcast, with 42 podiums, 22 career wins - including taking the top step at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix twice - plus a World Championship. With over 20 years of broadcast experience, Hill is one of the most respected and well-known Formula 1 pundits in the world.

Hill joins Network 10’s stellar broadcast team, led by Tara Rushton and Scott MacKinnon, with Australian Formula 1 legend and 1980 World Champion Alan Jones, F1 expert Tom Clarkson, motorsport commentator Richard Craill, and F1 reporters Rosanna Tennant and Sam Power covering all the action on and off the track.

10 Sport’s Archie Thompson and Studio 10’s Natalie Hunter will be bringing viewers all the glamour and excitement from around the iconic Albert Park precinct. Plus, making his racing broadcast debut in 2023 is self-proclaimed revhead and co-host of The Cheap Seats and the globally loved The Reserve Drivers, Tim McDonald, who will bring entertaining interviews and commentary throughout the three days of F1 action.

The 2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix will be one of the biggest in history, with a faster track than ever before, following the inclusion of a fourth DRS zone, new cars, new drivers, new team line ups and the debut of Formula 2 and Formula 3, all brought to you by the best commentary team in the business.

Celebrating 70 years since the first F1 race in Melbourne, it’s shaping up to be an epic three days of wheel-to-wheel action, and with tickets already sold out across multiple days, Network 10 is the only place viewers can catch it live and free, as our expert team bring all the action, highlights and analysis on and off the track.

Coverage of the 2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix gets underway on Friday 31 March and continues all weekend on Network 10.

2023 Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix

Friday, 31 March:

11.30am – 5.00pm AEDT. Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play.

5.00pm-6.00pm on 10 Bold and 10 Play. Formula 1 Practice.

Saturday, 1 April:

10.00am – 6.00pm AEDT. Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play. Formula 1 Qualifying.

Sunday, 2 April:

8.30am – 5.00pm AEST. Live and Free on 10 and 10 Play. Formula 1 Race.

